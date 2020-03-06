Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 86.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after buying an additional 242,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

