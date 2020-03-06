Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $197.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.53.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

