Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $15.68 Million in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 602,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,682,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Actuant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EPAC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83. Actuant Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Actuant’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Actuant Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)

