Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.67 Million Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Welbilt by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

WBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:WBT opened at $11.57 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

