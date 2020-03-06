Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $72.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

