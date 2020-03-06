Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.84 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

