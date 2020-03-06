38,000 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

