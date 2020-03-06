EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 201,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVI opened at $21.22 on Friday. EVI Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.68.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

