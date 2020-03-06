Capital One National Association Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $101.67 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

