Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,512,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,341,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,729 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 147,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $65.74 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

