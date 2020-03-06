Comerica Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 126.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 217,542 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,436,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $118.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.