Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

