Comerica Bank Sells 5,603 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Green Plains worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at $569,890.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,252 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $408.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

