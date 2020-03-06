Comerica Bank Has $602,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 874.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $14,143,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,174.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $1,025,526. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,228.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,246.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,172.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

