Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,076,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 376,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 599,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 160,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 197,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

