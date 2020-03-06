Capital One National Association Purchases Shares of 3,300 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

