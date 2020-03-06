2,807 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

In related news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RETA opened at $200.00 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

