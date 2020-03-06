GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.81% of GNC worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GNC by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 253,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GNC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GNC by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GNC alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE GNC opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. GNC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

GNC Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC).

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.