Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 4,010 iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,532,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

