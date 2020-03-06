Comerica Bank Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,429,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,034,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 887,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,685,000 after purchasing an additional 676,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16.

