California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Harrow Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HROW. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.31. Harrow Health has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

