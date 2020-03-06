Comerica Bank Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

