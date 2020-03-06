California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $112,000 Investment in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of MDC Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 647.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MDC Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MDC Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $2.28 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

