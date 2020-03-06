Comerica Bank Sells 673 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CarGurus by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,182.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,343,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,406,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,766,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,772 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,837 over the last 90 days. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

CARG stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.10. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

