California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Hi-Crush at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hi-Crush by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCR stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCR shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

