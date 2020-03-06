Comerica Bank Has $624,000 Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Coty stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. Coty Inc has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

