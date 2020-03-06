California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 238.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amyris were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the third quarter worth $48,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amyris by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director L John Doerr purchased 10,505,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,151,221.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,380.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.56 on Friday. Amyris Inc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

