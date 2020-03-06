Comerica Bank Has $629,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,916,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,829,000 after purchasing an additional 207,363 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2057 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

