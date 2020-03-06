Capital One National Association Makes New $278,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

