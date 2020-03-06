Capital One National Association Acquires New Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.