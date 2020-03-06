14,780 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.81 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

