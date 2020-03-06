iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,429,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.