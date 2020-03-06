IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $255.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.