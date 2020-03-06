Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.28. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

