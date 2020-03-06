Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 1,259,374 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,138,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 451,503 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,251,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

