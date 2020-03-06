Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,973 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,123,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,680 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,767,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

