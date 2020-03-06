Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,532,000 after buying an additional 89,941 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,432,000 after buying an additional 65,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,057,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,436,000 after buying an additional 35,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.50 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

