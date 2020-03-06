California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,047 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Ceragon Networks worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 24.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $71.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

