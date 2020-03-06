Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,032 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,446,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,273,000 after purchasing an additional 503,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

