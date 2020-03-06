15,600 Shares in FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of FNCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNCB opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

