California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 100.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

