California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

