Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS opened at $138.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $134.83 and a 52-week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.