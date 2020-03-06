Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.57 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

