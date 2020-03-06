Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.32 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

