Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after buying an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 88.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,246.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $8,917,886.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,660.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,076 shares of company stock worth $31,721,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.76. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

