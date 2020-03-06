Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $303.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

