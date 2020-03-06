Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 382.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 184,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 131,982 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 845.5% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $109.94 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $109.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

