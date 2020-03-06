Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.34 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,749,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,725,000 after buying an additional 401,940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,733,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,153,000 after acquiring an additional 295,939 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,284,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

