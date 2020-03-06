Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Artis REIT Raised by Raymond James (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Artis REIT in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

